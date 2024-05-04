Adani Enterprises Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 37.63% YOY

Adani Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 6.91% YoY & profit decreased by 37.63% YoY

Adani Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Adani Enterprises declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.91% & the profit decreased by 37.63% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.98% and the profit decreased by 76.14%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.42% q-o-q & increased by 24.77% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 18.49% q-o-q & decreased by 11.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.64 for Q4 which decreased by 20.39% Y-o-Y.

Adani Enterprises has delivered -0.13% return in the last 1 week, 37.21% return in the last 6 months and 6.69% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Adani Enterprises has a market cap of ₹346514.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3350 & ₹1839.05 respectively.

As of 04 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Enterprises Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 29180.02 28336.38 +2.98% 31346.05 -6.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 622.14 548.52 +13.42% 498.62 +24.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 811.47 759.86 +6.79% 895.43 -9.38% Total Operating Expense 27251.19 25969.94 +4.93% 29176.11 -6.6% Operating Income 1928.83 2366.44 -18.49% 2169.94 -11.11% Net Income Before Taxes 694.25 2360.82 -70.59% 1167.57 -40.54% Net Income 450.58 1888.45 -76.14% 722.48 -37.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.64 16.57 -59.94% 8.34 -20.39%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹450.58Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹29180.02Cr

