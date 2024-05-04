Adani Enterprises Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 37.63% YOY

Adani Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Adani Enterprises declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.91% & the profit decreased by 37.63% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.98% and the profit decreased by 76.14%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.42% q-o-q & increased by 24.77% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 18.49% q-o-q & decreased by 11.11% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.64 for Q4 which decreased by 20.39% Y-o-Y.
Adani Enterprises has delivered -0.13% return in the last 1 week, 37.21% return in the last 6 months and 6.69% YTD return.
Currently, Adani Enterprises has a market cap of ₹346514.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3350 & ₹1839.05 respectively.
As of 04 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 04 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Adani Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|29180.02
|28336.38
|+2.98%
|31346.05
|-6.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|622.14
|548.52
|+13.42%
|498.62
|+24.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|811.47
|759.86
|+6.79%
|895.43
|-9.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|27251.19
|25969.94
|+4.93%
|29176.11
|-6.6%
|Operating Income
|1928.83
|2366.44
|-18.49%
|2169.94
|-11.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|694.25
|2360.82
|-70.59%
|1167.57
|-40.54%
|Net Income
|450.58
|1888.45
|-76.14%
|722.48
|-37.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.64
|16.57
|-59.94%
|8.34
|-20.39%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹450.58Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹29180.02Cr
