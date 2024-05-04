Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Adani Enterprises Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 37.63% YOY

Adani Enterprises Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 37.63% YOY

Adani Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 6.91% YoY & profit decreased by 37.63% YoY

Adani Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Adani Enterprises declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.91% & the profit decreased by 37.63% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.98% and the profit decreased by 76.14%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.42% q-o-q & increased by 24.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 18.49% q-o-q & decreased by 11.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.64 for Q4 which decreased by 20.39% Y-o-Y.

Adani Enterprises has delivered -0.13% return in the last 1 week, 37.21% return in the last 6 months and 6.69% YTD return.

Currently, Adani Enterprises has a market cap of 346514.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3350 & 1839.05 respectively.

As of 04 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Adani Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue29180.0228336.38+2.98%31346.05-6.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total622.14548.52+13.42%498.62+24.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization811.47759.86+6.79%895.43-9.38%
Total Operating Expense27251.1925969.94+4.93%29176.11-6.6%
Operating Income1928.832366.44-18.49%2169.94-11.11%
Net Income Before Taxes694.252360.82-70.59%1167.57-40.54%
Net Income450.581888.45-76.14%722.48-37.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.6416.57-59.94%8.34-20.39%

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹450.58Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹29180.02Cr

