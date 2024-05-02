Adani Enterprises Q4 Results : Adani Enterprises announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Thursday, May 2, reporting a drop of 38 per cent in net profit at ₹451 crore, compared to ₹723 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The port-to-power conglomerate's flagship company's revenue from operations rose marginally at O.8 per cent to ₹29,180 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, compared to ₹28,944 crore in the year-ago period.

More details awaited

