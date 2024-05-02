Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Adani Enterprises Q4 Results: Net profit drops 38% to 451 crore, revenue rises marginally to 29,180 crore

Adani Enterprises Q4 Results: Net profit drops 38% to ₹451 crore, revenue rises marginally to ₹29,180 crore

Nikita Prasad

  • Adani Enterprises Q4 Results: The conglomerate's flagship company's revenue from operations rose marginally at O.8 per cent to 29,180 crore in the March quarter

Adani Enterprises Q4 Results: Revenue rose marginally to , 29, 180 crore in the March quarter

Adani Enterprises Q4 Results: Adani Enterprises announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Thursday, May 2, reporting a drop of 38 per cent in net profit at 451 crore, compared to 723 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The port-to-power conglomerate's flagship company's revenue from operations rose marginally at O.8 per cent to 29,180 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, compared to 28,944 crore in the year-ago period.

More details awaited

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.