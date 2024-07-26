Adani Green Energy Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 38.51% YOY

Adani Green Energy Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 31.08% YoY & profit increased by 38.51% YoY

Livemint
Published26 Jul 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Q1 Results Live
Adani Green Energy Q1 Results Live

Adani Green Energy Q1 Results Live : Adani Green Energy declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 31.08% & the profit increased by 38.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.15% and the profit increased by 197.33%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 88.89% q-o-q & increased by 100% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 41.61% q-o-q & increased by 25.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.83 for Q1 which increased by 38.71% Y-o-Y.

Adani Green Energy has delivered 4.17% return in the last 1 week, 9.35% return in last 6 months and 13.99% YTD return.

Currently the Adani Green Energy has a market cap of 288373.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2174.1 & 815.55 respectively.

Adani Green Energy Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue28342527+12.15%2162+31.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3418+88.89%17+100%
Depreciation/ Amortization593497+19.32%451+31.49%
Total Operating Expense10541270-17.01%742+42.05%
Operating Income17801257+41.61%1420+25.35%
Net Income Before Taxes628347+80.98%415+51.33%
Net Income446150+197.33%322+38.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.831.07+164.43%2.04+38.71%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹446Cr
₹2834Cr
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 10:52 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsAdani Green Energy Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 38.51% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Ashok Leyland

    246.10
    10:53 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.65 (5.87%)

    Tata Steel

    162.00
    10:53 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    4.55 (2.89%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.00
    10:53 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    0.15 (0.08%)

    Tata Power

    438.90
    10:53 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    16.5 (3.91%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    SJVN

    152.95
    10:48 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    12 (8.51%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    90.70
    10:48 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.35 (7.53%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,096.20
    10:44 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    66.65 (6.47%)

    Zensar Technologies

    818.70
    10:48 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    46.6 (6.04%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,410.00-885.00
      Chennai
      69,660.00-874.00
      Delhi
      69,387.00-1,285.00
      Kolkata
      69,796.00-876.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue