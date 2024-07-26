Hello User
Adani Green Energy Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 38.51% YOY

Adani Green Energy Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 38.51% YOY

Livemint

Adani Green Energy Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 31.08% YoY & profit increased by 38.51% YoY

Adani Green Energy Q1 Results Live

Adani Green Energy Q1 Results Live : Adani Green Energy declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 31.08% & the profit increased by 38.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.15% and the profit increased by 197.33%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 88.89% q-o-q & increased by 100% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 41.61% q-o-q & increased by 25.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.83 for Q1 which increased by 38.71% Y-o-Y.

Adani Green Energy has delivered 4.17% return in the last 1 week, 9.35% return in last 6 months and 13.99% YTD return.

Currently the Adani Green Energy has a market cap of 288373.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2174.1 & 815.55 respectively.

Adani Green Energy Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue28342527+12.15%2162+31.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3418+88.89%17+100%
Depreciation/ Amortization593497+19.32%451+31.49%
Total Operating Expense10541270-17.01%742+42.05%
Operating Income17801257+41.61%1420+25.35%
Net Income Before Taxes628347+80.98%415+51.33%
Net Income446150+197.33%322+38.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.831.07+164.43%2.04+38.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹446Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹2834Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

