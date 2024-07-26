Adani Green Energy Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 38.51% YOY

Adani Green Energy Q1 Results Live : Adani Green Energy declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 31.08% & the profit increased by 38.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.15% and the profit increased by 197.33%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 88.89% q-o-q & increased by 100% Y-o-Y.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The operating income was up by 41.61% q-o-q & increased by 25.35% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.83 for Q1 which increased by 38.71% Y-o-Y.
Adani Green Energy has delivered 4.17% return in the last 1 week, 9.35% return in last 6 months and 13.99% YTD return.
Currently the Adani Green Energy has a market cap of ₹288373.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2174.1 & ₹815.55 respectively.
Adani Green Energy Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2834
|2527
|+12.15%
|2162
|+31.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|34
|18
|+88.89%
|17
|+100%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|593
|497
|+19.32%
|451
|+31.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|1054
|1270
|-17.01%
|742
|+42.05%
|Operating Income
|1780
|1257
|+41.61%
|1420
|+25.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|628
|347
|+80.98%
|415
|+51.33%
|Net Income
|446
|150
|+197.33%
|322
|+38.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.83
|1.07
|+164.43%
|2.04
|+38.71%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹446Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹2834Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar