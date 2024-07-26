Adani Green Energy Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 38.51% YOY

Adani Green Energy Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 31.08% YoY & profit increased by 38.51% YoY

Adani Green Energy Q1 Results Live : Adani Green Energy declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 31.08% & the profit increased by 38.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.15% and the profit increased by 197.33%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 88.89% q-o-q & increased by 100% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 41.61% q-o-q & increased by 25.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.83 for Q1 which increased by 38.71% Y-o-Y.

Adani Green Energy has delivered 4.17% return in the last 1 week, 9.35% return in last 6 months and 13.99% YTD return.

Currently the Adani Green Energy has a market cap of ₹288373.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2174.1 & ₹815.55 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Green Energy Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2834 2527 +12.15% 2162 +31.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 34 18 +88.89% 17 +100% Depreciation/ Amortization 593 497 +19.32% 451 +31.49% Total Operating Expense 1054 1270 -17.01% 742 +42.05% Operating Income 1780 1257 +41.61% 1420 +25.35% Net Income Before Taxes 628 347 +80.98% 415 +51.33% Net Income 446 150 +197.33% 322 +38.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.83 1.07 +164.43% 2.04 +38.71%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹446Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹2834Cr

