Adani Green Energy Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 51% to ₹323 crore; revenue rises 33% YoY1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 02:37 PM IST
Adani Green Energy’s operational capacity increased by 43% YoY to 8,316 MW with addition of 1,750 MW solar-wind Hybrid, 212 MW solar and 554 MW wind power plants over the last one year.
Adani Green Energy Ltd on Monday reported a 51% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹323 crore for the quarter ended June 2023. The company had posted a net profit of ₹214 crore in the same quarter last year.
