Adani Green Energy Q3 Results 2025:Adani Green Energy declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in their financial performance. The company's topline increased by 2.34% year-over-year, while profit surged by a remarkable 92.19% YoY, reaching ₹492 crore. Total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹2365 crore.

Despite the impressive YoY growth, the company experienced a decline in revenue of 22.59% when compared to the previous quarter, though profit showed a healthy increase of 78.26%. Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 10.71% quarter-over-quarter, and an even more substantial 34.78% year-over-year.

Adani Green Energy Q3 Results

The operating income also saw a decrease of 17.98% quarter-over-quarter, while it managed to increase by 9.99% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹2.98, marking an increase of 66.48% YoY.

In the stock market, Adani Green Energy has faced challenging times, delivering a -3.74% return over the past week, a staggering -43.41% over the last six months, and a -1% year-to-date return.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹163195 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2174.1 and a low of ₹870.25. Among analysts covering the stock, out of four, one has issued a Strong Sell rating while three analysts have provided a Strong Buy rating.

Adani Green Energy Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2365 3055 -22.59% 2311 +2.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 31 28 +10.71% 23 +34.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 615 618 -0.49% 481 +27.86% Total Operating Expense 1088 1498 -27.37% 1150 -5.39% Operating Income 1277 1557 -17.98% 1161 +9.99% Net Income Before Taxes 291 442 -34.16% 207 +40.58% Net Income 492 276 +78.26% 256 +92.19% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.98 2.05 +45.37% 1.79 +66.48%