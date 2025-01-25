Adani Green Energy Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 92.19% YOY, profit at ₹492 crore and revenue at ₹2365 crore

Adani Green Energy Q3 Results 2025:Adani Green Energy declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in their financial performance. The company's topline increased by 2.34% year-over-year, while profit surged by a remarkable 92.19% YoY, reaching ₹492 crore. Total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹2365 crore.
Despite the impressive YoY growth, the company experienced a decline in revenue of 22.59% when compared to the previous quarter, though profit showed a healthy increase of 78.26%. Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 10.71% quarter-over-quarter, and an even more substantial 34.78% year-over-year.
The operating income also saw a decrease of 17.98% quarter-over-quarter, while it managed to increase by 9.99% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹2.98, marking an increase of 66.48% YoY.
In the stock market, Adani Green Energy has faced challenging times, delivering a -3.74% return over the past week, a staggering -43.41% over the last six months, and a -1% year-to-date return.
As of 25 Jan, 2025, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹163195 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2174.1 and a low of ₹870.25. Among analysts covering the stock, out of four, one has issued a Strong Sell rating while three analysts have provided a Strong Buy rating.
Adani Green Energy Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2365
|3055
|-22.59%
|2311
|+2.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|31
|28
|+10.71%
|23
|+34.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|615
|618
|-0.49%
|481
|+27.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|1088
|1498
|-27.37%
|1150
|-5.39%
|Operating Income
|1277
|1557
|-17.98%
|1161
|+9.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|291
|442
|-34.16%
|207
|+40.58%
|Net Income
|492
|276
|+78.26%
|256
|+92.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.98
|2.05
|+45.37%
|1.79
|+66.48%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹492Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹2365Cr