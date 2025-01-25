Adani Green Energy Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 92.19% YOY, profit at ₹492 crore and revenue at ₹2365 crore

Published25 Jan 2025, 11:52 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025

Adani Green Energy Q3 Results 2025:Adani Green Energy declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in their financial performance. The company's topline increased by 2.34% year-over-year, while profit surged by a remarkable 92.19% YoY, reaching 492 crore. Total revenue for the quarter stood at 2365 crore.

Despite the impressive YoY growth, the company experienced a decline in revenue of 22.59% when compared to the previous quarter, though profit showed a healthy increase of 78.26%. Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 10.71% quarter-over-quarter, and an even more substantial 34.78% year-over-year.

Adani Green Energy Q3 Results

The operating income also saw a decrease of 17.98% quarter-over-quarter, while it managed to increase by 9.99% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 2.98, marking an increase of 66.48% YoY.

In the stock market, Adani Green Energy has faced challenging times, delivering a -3.74% return over the past week, a staggering -43.41% over the last six months, and a -1% year-to-date return.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, the company holds a market capitalization of 163195 Crore, with a 52-week high of 2174.1 and a low of 870.25. Among analysts covering the stock, out of four, one has issued a Strong Sell rating while three analysts have provided a Strong Buy rating.

Adani Green Energy Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue23653055-22.59%2311+2.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3128+10.71%23+34.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization615618-0.49%481+27.86%
Total Operating Expense10881498-27.37%1150-5.39%
Operating Income12771557-17.98%1161+9.99%
Net Income Before Taxes291442-34.16%207+40.58%
Net Income492276+78.26%256+92.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.982.05+45.37%1.79+66.48%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

