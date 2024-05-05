Adani Green Energy Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 70.41% YOY

Adani Green Energy Q4 Results Live : Adani Green Energy declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.73% & the profit decreased by 70.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.35% and the profit decreased by 41.41%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 21.74% q-o-q & increased by 63.64% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.27% q-o-q & decreased by 12.77% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.07 for Q4 which decreased by 71.15% Y-o-Y.

Adani Green Energy has delivered -1.19% return in the last 1 week, 100.3% return in last 6 months and 11.89% YTD return.

Currently the Adani Green Energy has a market cap of ₹283042.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2018.95 & ₹815.55 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Green Energy Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2527 2311 +9.35% 2598 -2.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 18 23 -21.74% 11 +63.64% Depreciation/ Amortization 497 481 +3.33% 392 +26.79% Total Operating Expense 1270 1150 +10.43% 1157 +9.77% Operating Income 1257 1161 +8.27% 1441 -12.77% Net Income Before Taxes 347 207 +67.63% 799 -56.57% Net Income 150 256 -41.41% 507 -70.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.07 1.79 -40.33% 3.71 -71.15%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹150Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2527Cr

