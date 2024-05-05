Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Adani Green Energy Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 70.41% YOY

Adani Green Energy Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 70.41% YOY

Adani Green Energy Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.73% YoY & profit decreased by 70.41% YoY

Adani Green Energy Q4 Results Live

Adani Green Energy Q4 Results Live : Adani Green Energy declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.73% & the profit decreased by 70.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.35% and the profit decreased by 41.41%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 21.74% q-o-q & increased by 63.64% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.27% q-o-q & decreased by 12.77% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.07 for Q4 which decreased by 71.15% Y-o-Y.

Adani Green Energy has delivered -1.19% return in the last 1 week, 100.3% return in last 6 months and 11.89% YTD return.

Currently the Adani Green Energy has a market cap of 283042.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2018.95 & 815.55 respectively.

Adani Green Energy Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue25272311+9.35%2598-2.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1823-21.74%11+63.64%
Depreciation/ Amortization497481+3.33%392+26.79%
Total Operating Expense12701150+10.43%1157+9.77%
Operating Income12571161+8.27%1441-12.77%
Net Income Before Taxes347207+67.63%799-56.57%
Net Income150256-41.41%507-70.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.071.79-40.33%3.71-71.15%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹150Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2527Cr

