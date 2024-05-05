Adani Green Energy Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 70.41% YOY

Adani Green Energy Q4 Results Live : Adani Green Energy declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.73% & the profit decreased by 70.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.35% and the profit decreased by 41.41%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 21.74% q-o-q & increased by 63.64% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 8.27% q-o-q & decreased by 12.77% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.07 for Q4 which decreased by 71.15% Y-o-Y.
Adani Green Energy has delivered -1.19% return in the last 1 week, 100.3% return in last 6 months and 11.89% YTD return.
Currently the Adani Green Energy has a market cap of ₹283042.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2018.95 & ₹815.55 respectively.
Adani Green Energy Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2527
|2311
|+9.35%
|2598
|-2.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|18
|23
|-21.74%
|11
|+63.64%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|497
|481
|+3.33%
|392
|+26.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|1270
|1150
|+10.43%
|1157
|+9.77%
|Operating Income
|1257
|1161
|+8.27%
|1441
|-12.77%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|347
|207
|+67.63%
|799
|-56.57%
|Net Income
|150
|256
|-41.41%
|507
|-70.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.07
|1.79
|-40.33%
|3.71
|-71.15%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹150Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2527Cr
