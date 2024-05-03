Active Stocks
Adani Green Energy Q4 Results: Net profit plunges 70% to ₹150 crore, revenue down 2% YoY

Nikita Prasad

Adani Green Energy Q4 Results: The Adani Group's renewable energy arm's revenue from operations dropped two per cent in the March quarter.

Adani Green Energy Q4 Results: Adani Group's renewable energy arm's net profit dropped 70 per cent in the March quarter. (REUTERS)Premium
Adani Green Energy Q4 Results: Adani Green Energy announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Friday, May 3, reporting a drop of 70 per cent in net profit at 150 crore, compared to 508 crore in the corresponding period last year. 

The Adani Group's renewable energy arm's revenue from operations inthe fourth quarter of FY24 dropped two per cent to 2,527 crore, compared to 2,587 core inthe year-ago period.

 

 

MORE TO COME 

 

 

More to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 03 May 2024, 03:45 PM IST
