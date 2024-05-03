Adani Green Energy Q4 Results: Net profit plunges 70% to ₹150 crore, revenue down 2% YoY
Adani Green Energy Q4 Results: The Adani Group's renewable energy arm's revenue from operations dropped two per cent in the March quarter.
Adani Green Energy Q4 Results: Adani Green Energy announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Friday, May 3, reporting a drop of 70 per cent in net profit at ₹150 crore, compared to ₹508 crore in the corresponding period last year.
