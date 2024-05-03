Adani Green Energy Q4 Results: Adani Green Energy announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Friday, May 3, reporting a drop of 70 per cent in net profit at ₹150 crore, compared to ₹508 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The Adani Group's renewable energy arm's revenue from operations inthe fourth quarter of FY24 dropped two per cent to ₹2,527 crore, compared to ₹2,587 core inthe year-ago period.
