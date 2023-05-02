Adani Green Energy Ltd, the renewable energy division of Adani Group, has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹974 crore in FY2023, a significant jump from the ₹489 crore reported in the previous year. The company's consolidated total income rose to ₹8,633 crore, up from ₹5,548 crore in FY2022.

In Jan-Mar 2023, Adani Green Energy's consolidated net profit surged threefold to ₹508 crore, compared to ₹121 crore in the previous year, while its consolidated total income increased by 88% to ₹2,988 crore from ₹1,587 crore in the year-ago period. Despite this impressive performance, the company also recorded a one-time loss of ₹125 crore during the Jan-Mar quarter.

Adani Green Energy Ltd announced its FY23 results and reported an EBITDA of ₹5,538 crore, up by 57% YoY, with a consistent industry-leading EBITDA margin of 91.6%. The company's operational capacity also increased by 49% YoY to 8,086 MW, making it the largest operational renewable portfolio in India.

Adani Green Energy has announced a number of leadership changes. Vneet S. Jaain, previously serving as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, will now hold the position of Managing Director effective from 11 May, 2023.

Sagar R. Adani, on the other hand, has been re-appointed as an Executive Director for a term of five years, effective from 31 August, 2023.

Furthermore, the company has appointed Amit Singh as the Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, effective from 11 May, 2023.

AGEL has also received certification from DNV for being 'Water Positive' for all its operating plants over 200 MW capacity.

Chairman of Adani Group, Mr Gautam Adani, said, "Our business model has demonstrated remarkable resilience as evidenced by our strong financial performance. We are leaders in the green energy space and have consistently set new industry standards in efficiency, performance and capacity development. We are expediting the transition to sustainable energy and playing a pivotal role in fulfilling India's obligations to a greener future."

Vneet S Jaain, MD & CEO of Adani Green Energy Ltd, added, "We have added massive greenfield capacity of 2,676 MW renewable assets this year. This feat is attributed to the relentless efforts of our teams. AGEL's operational capacity has grown at a CAGR of 33% over the last five years, outpacing overall renewable capacity growth at ~ 15% CAGR in India in the same period. De-risked project development, analytics driven O&M, disciplined capital management and a strong governance framework continue to be the backbone of our sustained growth. We are proud that we have been able to lead the way towards large scale renewable adoption in India, helping the country move closer to its Sustainable Development Goals."

Adani Green's shares closed 3.7% higher at ₹951 apiece on NSE on Friday.

Last month, the company announced a 49% increase in its operational capacity, reaching 8,086 MW by the end of FY23. With a total installed capacity of 20,000 MW, Adani Green Energy Ltd is India's leading green energy firm. The company has commissioned a 325 MW wind power facility in Madhya Pradesh, a 212 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan, and the first-ever and largest 2,140 MW solar-wind hybrid power plant in Rajasthan.