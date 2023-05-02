Adani Green Energy reports 3-fold increase in net profit at Rs974 cr in FY233 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 12:37 AM IST
The company's consolidated total income rose to Rs8,633 crore, up from Rs5,548 crore in FY2022
Adani Green Energy Ltd, the renewable energy division of Adani Group, has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹974 crore in FY2023, a significant jump from the ₹489 crore reported in the previous year. The company's consolidated total income rose to ₹8,633 crore, up from ₹5,548 crore in FY2022.
