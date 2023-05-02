Adani Green Energy reports 3-fold increase in net profit at Rs974 cr in FY23

Vneet S Jaain, MD & CEO of Adani Green Energy Ltd, added, "We have added massive greenfield capacity of 2,676 MW renewable assets this year. This feat is attributed to the relentless efforts of our teams. AGEL's operational capacity has grown at a CAGR of 33% over the last five years, outpacing overall renewable capacity growth at ~ 15% CAGR in India in the same period. De-risked project development, analytics driven O&M, disciplined capital management and a strong governance framework continue to be the backbone of our sustained growth. We are proud that we have been able to lead the way towards large scale renewable adoption in India, helping the country move closer to its Sustainable Development Goals."

