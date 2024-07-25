Adani Green Q1 results: Net profit rises 95% to ₹629 crore, revenue at ₹2,528 crore

The Adani Group firm's total income rose 22.5 percent to 3,122 crore in Q1FY25 as against 2,550 crore in the year-ago period, according to the exchange filing.

Livemint
Published25 Jul 2024, 03:31 PM IST
Adani Green Q1 results: Net profit rises 95% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>629 crore, revenue at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,528 crore
Adani Green Q1 results: Net profit rises 95% to ₹629 crore, revenue at ₹2,528 crore

Adani Green Energy, on July 25, announced a 95 percent increase in consolidated net profit, amounting to 629 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. In comparison, the company had reported a consolidated net profit of 323 crore during the same period the previous year.

The Adani Group firm's total income rose 22.5 percent to 3,122 crore in Q1FY25 as against 2,550 crore in the year-ago period, according to the exchange filing.

Also Read | Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹851 crore, revenue drops 1%

“We are working relentlessly towards the development of world’s largest single-location renewable energy plant of 30 GW at Khavda in Gujarat. To enable accelerated implementation, we have deployed advanced robotics technology for installation of solar modules, significantly enhancing productivity. Additionally, we have developed an extensive local supply chain and established a sustained mobilization of human resources,” said Amit Singh, CEO of Adani Green Energy Ltd.

The robust growth in revenue, EBITDA and cash profit is primarily driven by a capacity addition of 2,618 MW over the last year, the company said in a press release.

In the first quarter, the company’s operational capacity expanded by 31 percent year-on-year to 10,934 MW, with greenfield additions, including 2,000 MW of solar capacity in Khavda, 418 MW of solar capacity in Rajasthan and 200 MW of wind capacity in Gujarat.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to 1.85 in Q1, compared to 2.63 in the June 2023 quarter.

Also Read | Ashok Leyland Q1 Results: Net profit declines 8.7% to ₹526 crore

"This takes total operational capacity at Khavda to 2.25 GW and total operational portfolio to 11.2 GW," said Adani Green Energy.

“Adani Green is well on track to achieve its 2030 capacity target of 50 GW including at least 5 GW energy storage in the form of pumped hydro, with sites already secured and clear visibility on evacuation. The global recognition of our ESG efforts further strengthens our resolve to deliver sustainable, industry-leading growth," Singh added.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 03:31 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsAdani Green Q1 results: Net profit rises 95% to ₹629 crore, revenue at ₹2,528 crore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.85
    03:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    8.1 (4.8%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.30
    03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    1.15 (0.38%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    326.00
    03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    11 (3.49%)

    NTPC

    392.05
    03:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    -0.5 (-0.13%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Data Patterns India

    3,391.95
    03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    307.6 (9.97%)

    Jyothy Labs

    547.15
    03:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    39.2 (7.72%)

    Tata Motors DVR

    747.10
    03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    45.6 (6.5%)

    Tata Motors

    1,091.05
    03:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    63.4 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,295.00-117.00
      Chennai
      70,534.00-182.00
      Delhi
      70,672.00-44.00
      Kolkata
      70,672.00-44.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue