Adani Green reports net loss of ₹127 cr, sale of energy increases by 59%
Revenue from operations for sale of goods and related services dipped by 59 per cent to ₹917 crore from ₹2,268 crore in the year ago period.
Adani Green on Tuesday reported a net loss of ₹127 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. This is against a net loss of ₹79 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
