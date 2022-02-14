NEW DELHI : The country's largest airport operator Adani Group on Monday reported a profit (before interest and taxes) of ₹22.96 crore for its airport businesses during the quarter ending on 31 December, compared to a ₹48.95 crore loss during the same period of the previous year, on the back of a recovery in air passenger traffic in the quarter.

During the recently concluded December quarter, the company's airport business reported a revenue of ₹837.14 crore, up from ₹50.05 crore during the year-ago period.

Adani Group operates seven airports, which includes airports at Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangalore, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram. The upcoming airport at Navi Mumbai will also be operated by the conglomerate.

"During the quarter, Adani Airports witnessed significant improvement in its operations and handled 14.5 Mn (million) passengers, 1,17,525 Air Traffic Movements 1,80,353 MT Cargo," the company said in a statement.

Adani Group had taken over airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram during October 2021, while it took over airports at Lucknow and Mangalore in October 2020 and Ahmedabad in November 2020. These airports were earlier operated by the state-owned airport operator Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Adani Group took over the Mumbai airport, the country's second busiest in terms of passenger traffic in July 2021.

Overall, Adani Enterprises reported a profit of ₹1.80 crore for the quarter ending on 31 December 2021, down from ₹343.17 crore during the year-ago-period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.