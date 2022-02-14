Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Adani Group's airport business report Rs22.96 crore profit during Q3 FY22

Adani Group's airport business report Rs22.96 crore profit during Q3 FY22

Adani Group operates seven airports, which includes airports at Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangalore, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.
1 min read . 07:50 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • During the recently concluded December quarter, the company's airport business reported a revenue of 837.14 crore, up from 50.05 crore during the year-ago period

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The country's largest airport operator Adani Group on Monday reported a profit (before interest and taxes) of 22.96 crore for its airport businesses during the quarter ending on 31 December, compared to a 48.95 crore loss during the same period of the previous year, on the back of a recovery in air passenger traffic in the quarter.

NEW DELHI : The country's largest airport operator Adani Group on Monday reported a profit (before interest and taxes) of 22.96 crore for its airport businesses during the quarter ending on 31 December, compared to a 48.95 crore loss during the same period of the previous year, on the back of a recovery in air passenger traffic in the quarter.

During the recently concluded December quarter, the company's airport business reported a revenue of 837.14 crore, up from 50.05 crore during the year-ago period.

During the recently concluded December quarter, the company's airport business reported a revenue of 837.14 crore, up from 50.05 crore during the year-ago period.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Adani Group operates seven airports, which includes airports at Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangalore, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram. The upcoming airport at Navi Mumbai will also be operated by the conglomerate.

"During the quarter, Adani Airports witnessed significant improvement in its operations and handled 14.5 Mn (million) passengers, 1,17,525 Air Traffic Movements 1,80,353 MT Cargo," the company said in a statement.

Adani Group had taken over airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram during October 2021, while it took over airports at Lucknow and Mangalore in October 2020 and Ahmedabad in November 2020.  These airports were earlier operated by the state-owned airport operator Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Adani Group took over the Mumbai airport, the country's second busiest in terms of passenger traffic in July 2021.

Overall, Adani Enterprises reported a profit of 1.80 crore for the quarter ending on 31 December 2021, down from 343.17 crore during the year-ago-period.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!