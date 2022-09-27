India's Adani Group will invest more than $100 billion in the next decade, Chairman Gautam Adani, the world's second-richest person, told a Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore. "As a group, we will invest over $100 billion of capital in the next decade," he said this week. "We have earmarked 70% of this investment for the energy transition space. We are already the world’s largest solar player, and we intend to do far more."

Here are the highlights of what he said:

Adani group to raise renewable portfolio by another 45 GW of hybrid renewable power generation

Adani group to invest $70 billion in integrated green hydrogen-based value chain

India could one day become net energy exporter, thanks to green hydrogen

Our ambitions in the Digital Transformation space seek to benefit from the Energy Transition adjacency.

The primary areas that will define the Adani Group’s strategic direction – both within India and then beyond India’s borders – are Energy Transition followed by Digital Transformation."

India is on the cusp of creating thousands of entrepreneurs. While many will not succeed, the sheer learnings and momentum of the youth will accelerate the pace of unicorn creation in India."

Over the next 25 years, India will comfortably become a country with 100% literacy levels. India will also be poverty-free, well before 2050

The global turbulence has accelerated opportunities for India. It has made India one of the few relatively bright spots from a political, geostrategic, and market perspective



Who would have imagined that our world would change in just 36 months? Rising inflation, rising interest, a war, climate challenges and uncertainty about future pandemics are leading to a massive realignment of nation ecosystems.

The unprecedented complexity created by a parallel surge in demand and contraction in supply is leading to inflation levels unseen over the past 40 years

Many federal banks are dong the unthinkable - raising interest rates so much that they can crash an economy into recession.