In the upcoming week, some of the major companies like Adani Ports, LIC, IRCTC, and Coal India will release their April to June quarter results. The next week is going to be sensitive for the markets as RBI will convene its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting and the release of earnings by major companies is likely to drive the stock markets.

Here's the list of companies which will release their Q1 results from 7 August to 12 August

7 August

On Monday, more than 70 companies are expected to release their earnings including some major companies like Godrej Consumer, Tata Chemicals, Emami, Max Healthcare, PB Fintech, Gland Pharma, Whirlpool, Eris Lifesciences, Indigo Paints, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Poly Medicure, The Ramco Cements etc.

8 August

On Tuesday, the companies which will announce their April-June quarter results include Adani Ports, Coal India, Hindalco Industries, Oil India, Birla Corporation, Siemens, Star Cement, Ideaforge Technology, Dish TV India, India Tourism Development Corporation, Artemis Medicare Services, Phoenix Mills

9 August

Wednesday is again going to be a busy day as more than 100 companies will release their earnings which include Tata Power, Berger Paints India, IRCTC, Bharat Forge, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bata India, Natco Pharma, BSE Limited, Reliance Power, Hinduja Global Solutions, Bajaj Consumer Care, CARE Ratings etc.

10 August

The companies which will declare their results on 10 August include Life Insurance Corporation of India, Pidilite Industries, Hero Motocorp, Container Corporation of India, Steel Authority of India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, General Insurance Corporation of India, Apollo Tyres, Bajaj Electricals, NBCC (India), TVS Srichakra, Honda India Power Products etc.

11 August

On Friday, the major companies which will declare their Q1 results include ONGC, HAL, Power Finance Corporation, Jindal Steel, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Muthoot Finance, Patanjali Foods, NHPC, Sun TV Network, Pfizer, Godrej Industries, Zydus Lifesciences etc.

12 August

Aurobindo Pharma, J. K. Cement, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Finolex Cables, Siyaram Silk Mills, Zee Media Corporation, Alps Industries, PTC India, Rail Vikas Nigam, Maithan Alloys, Eveready Industries India, Universal Cables etc are some of the comapnies which will release their results on Saturday.