Adani Ports, LIC, IRCTC, Coal India, ONGC, others to release Q1 earnings in this week from 17 to 12 Aug
In the upcoming week, some of the major companies like Adani Ports, LIC, IRCTC, and Coal India will release their April to June quarter results. The next week is going to be sensitive for the markets as RBI will convene its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting and the release of earnings by major companies is likely to drive the stock markets.