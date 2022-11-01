Adani Ports Q2 net profit rises by 68.5% to 1,677 cr

Adani Ports Q2 net profit rises by 68.5% to ₹1,677 cr2 min read . 05:20 PM IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 68.5 per cent rise oil consolidated net profit to ₹1,677.48 crore for the September quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹995.34 in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The revenue from operations rose by 33 per cent to ₹5,210.8 crore in the quarter under review from ₹3922.85 crore a year ago.
Adani Ports's cargo volume was up 15 percent YoY to 86.6 MMT in July-September, and the EBITDA recorded a 31% YoY rise to ₹3,260 crore.
“H1 FY23 is a record half-year in APSEZ’s history, with the highest ever cargo volume, revenue and EBITDA. Extending this strong performance into October, APSEZ achieved 200 MMT of cargo through-put within seven months, another new milestone," said Karan Adani, CEO, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ).
Revenue from the company’s Port and SEZ activities rose to ₹4,609.29 crore in the September quarter from ₹3,530.68 crore last year.
In the first half of the financial year, the company's record cargo volumes have resulted in a 24% Y-o-Y jump in Port EBITDA, while the EBITDA of the logistics business jumped 57% Y-o-Y. The margin expansion of the logistics segment continued with a 470 bps Y-o-Y jump on the back of better utilization of assets and increased share of the GPWIS revenue stream.
The growth in cargo volume was led by dry cargo (+18% increase), and containers (+5%). The automobile segment, though a small proportion of overall volumes, saw a 35% jump in volumes.
Adani Ports is part of the cooking oil-to-coal mining conglomerate Adani Group, which is run by Asia's richest person Gautam Adani. Adani Ports' portfolio now includes 12 ports across the country with the acquisition of Gangavaram Port in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.
The company said it was on track to achieve its full-year guidance of 350-360 MMT cargo volumes.
The company's scrip on BSE closed trading 2.27 per cent higher at ₹841.75.