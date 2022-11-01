Adani Ports Q2 net profit rises by 68.5% to 1,677 cr

In the first half of the financial year, the company's record cargo volumes have resulted in a 24% Y-o-Y jump in Port EBITDA, while the EBITDA of the logistics business jumped 57% Y-o-Y. The margin expansion of the logistics segment continued with a 470 bps Y-o-Y jump on the back of better utilization of assets and increased share of the GPWIS revenue stream.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}