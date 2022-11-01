Adani Ports’ Q2 PAT up 65%

Post approval from NCLT in October, Gangavaram Port Limited (GPL) is now fully integrated with APSEZ. The acquisition of GPL is priced at around ₹6,200 Cr (517 mn shares @ ₹120/share), said APSEZ in an update on Gangavaram. The acquisition of 58.1% stake from DVS Raju & family has been through a share swap arrangement that resulted in issuance of around 47.7 mn APSEZ shares to the erstwhile GPL promoters.