Adani Ports Q2 Results: Net profit rises 4.2% to ₹1,748 crore, revenue up 27% YoY
Adani Ports Q2 Results: The port major's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹6,646.6 crore, registering a growth of 27.6 per cent, compared to ₹5,210.8 crore in the year-ago period.
Adani Ports Q2 Results: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Ltd announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Wednesday, November 9, reporting a rise of 4.2 per cent in net profit at ₹1,747.8 crore, compared to ₹1,677.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.