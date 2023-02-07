Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (ASPEZ) missed the street's expectations in terms of profitability and EBITDA for the third quarter of FY23. While revenue put up a mixed show. This Adani Group-backed company posted a consolidated PAT of ₹1,315.54 crore which is attributable to its owners, declining by 16.05% YoY due to a higher forex mark-to-market loss. Its net profit was at ₹1,567.01 crore in the third quarter of FY22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}