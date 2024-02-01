Adani Ports Q3FY24 Results: Net profit jumps 65% YoY to ₹2,208 crore, revenue improves 44% YoY
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone today announced its financial results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2023, posting a 65% improvement in its consolidated net profit at ₹2,208 crore in Q3FY24 as compared to a net profit of ₹1,336.51 crore posted in the same period last year. Looking sequentially, the consolidated net profit surged by 25.35%. For 9MFY24, the consolidated net profit rose by 43% to 4,252 crore.