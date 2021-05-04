Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director of APSEZ said, “FY21 has been a transformational year for APSEZ. Some of the key decisions we took this year have set the foundation for the coming decade. Our customer centric approach has yielded good result for us as our market share increased by 4% on a panIndia basis. Mundra port which is the largest commercial port in the country, this year has also become the largest container port in the country surpassing JNPT by a big leap. We have also been able to restructure our cost fundamentally and were able to demonstrate an increase in EBIDTA margin by 1% taking our port margins to 70%. On the growth side we used this time to complete four large acquisitions i.e Krishnapattanam port, Gangavaram port, Dighi port and Sarguja Rail line, taking our total portfolio to 13 ports in the country. The total value of said investment was Rs.26,000 cr. We have also been able to take another milestone step in our international journey by foryaing into container terminal in Colombo port. With these steps we are truly in the right direction to take APSEZ from a port company to a transport utility company delivering full logistics solution to our customers.

