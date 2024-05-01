Adani Ports Q4 preview: Net profit likely to fall, sales to rise; board to consider dividend
Adani Ports will witness a 12.4 percent year-on-year decline in net profit, with figures dropping to ₹2,129.60 crore from ₹2,432.30 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Adani Group's Adani Ports and and Special Economic Zone is all set to post its financial result for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024. According to analysts, the company is likely to report mixed earnings, with revenue and EBITDA expected to surge significantly compared to the previous year, driven by increased volumes. However, they foresee a potential decline in net profit for the period.