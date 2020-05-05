Home > Companies > Company Results > Adani Ports Q4 profit crashes 74% on forex loss
Adani Ports Q4 profit crashes 74% on forex loss

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2020, 08:34 PM IST Tanya Thomas

  • Net profit falls 74% at Rs340.21 crore in March quarter of FY20, from Rs1,314.19 crore in same period of previous fiscal
  • For the full year, APSEZ reports net profit of Rs3,784.53 crore, down 6.4% year-on-year from Rs4,044.75 crore in FY19

MUMBAI : India's largest port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported a 74% fall in net profit in the last quarter of FY20 due to a large foreign exchange loss. Net profit fell to Rs340.21 crore, from Rs1,314.19 crore in the January-March period of the previous fiscal.

For the full year, the company reported net profit of Rs3,784.53 crore, down 6.4% year-on-year from Rs4,044.75 crore in FY19.

Operating revenue fell 5% year-on-year in Q4, to Rs2,921 crore while consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell 15% to Rs1,644 crore.

For the full year, cargo throughput was 223 million tonnes (mt), growing 7%.Mundra continues to be the largest commercial port in India, handling 139 mt of cargo volume during the year.

Shares of APSEZ fell 1.26% to Rs263.15 on Tuesday on the BSE.

