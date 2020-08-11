Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), the largest private port owner and operator in the country, reported net profit of ₹757.83 crore in the June 2020 quarter, compared to the ₹1028.69 crore reported in the same period last year. The covid-19 national lockdown during the first quarter of this fiscal and lower cargo volumes handled during the period led to the 26% fall in net profit.

Despite the fall in overall cargo volumes, APSEZ’s flagship Mundra port in Gujarat became the largest container handling port in India. It handled 968,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in Q1 FY21, surpassing those of the government-owned Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai where container volumes were 850,000 TEUs. APSEZ handled 1.23 million TEUs through the quarter.

Operating revenue during the period fell roughly 18% from ₹2794 crore in Q1FY20 to ₹2292 crore in Q1FY21 while operating costs remained flat year-on-year.

“Due to the all-India lockdown imposed from last week of March 2020, cargo throughput witnessed a decline of 27%," the company said. “In-spite of the decline in cargo throughput, APSEZ was able to maintain Port EBIDTA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation) margin at 70% due to its strategy of diversifying cargo mix, ability to maintain realization and reduce operating costs. The shift from road to rail and increase in services enabled Adani Logistics to achieve a revenue of ₹200 crore in Q1 FY21 versus ₹181 crore in Q1 FY20, a growth of 10% on a year-on-year basis."

The company said that in the second quarter, there has been a steady increase in cargo throughput across from July. During the month of July 2020, APSEZ handled cargo volume of 18.30 million tonnes, a growth of 6% on year on year basis and 31% over June 2020. “This trend gives us confidence that worst is behind us and going forward cargo volume in FY21 is expected to stabilize," the company said.

The company said it has received approval from Competition Commission of India for its acquisition of on Krishnapatnam Port acquisition and expect it to be completed in the current quarter. Its other acquisition of bankrupt Dighi Port is awaiting approval from the Maharashtra Maritime Board and the company expects to close the transaction by September-end, after which it will invest ₹100 crore to restart port operations.

Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director of APSEZ , said, “In first quarter of FY21, we were able to perform operationally at par with pre-covid levels. During this period, we relooked at fundamentals of port operations and realigned costs, thus maintaining Port EBIDTA margin of 70%. With the worst behind us, we have emerged operationally stronger and resilient to externalities."

