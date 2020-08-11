Adani Ports reports 26% fall in net profit in Q1 on lower cargo volumes

The company said that in the second quarter, there has been a steady increase in cargo throughput across from July. During the month of July 2020, APSEZ handled cargo volume of 18.30 million tonnes, a growth of 6% on year on year basis and 31% over June 2020. “This trend gives us confidence that worst is behind us and going forward cargo volume in FY21 is expected to stabilize," the company said.