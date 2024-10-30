Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 39.89% YOY

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Q2 Results Live : Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024, revealing a significant year-on-year profit increase of 39.89%. The company declared these results on October 29, 2024, showcasing a topline growth of 6.33% compared to the same quarter last year.
While the company experienced a 1.59% revenue growth from the previous quarter, profit saw a decline of 21.45%. Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 7.84% quarter-on-quarter, and increased by 5.89% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs that may affect future profitability.
The operating income reported a decrease of 12.19% compared to the previous quarter but showed an increase of 11.51% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹11.52, reflecting a 12.98% increase from the same quarter last year, which is a positive sign for shareholders.
In terms of market performance, Adani Ports has delivered a return of 0.72% over the last week, 3.61% over the last six months, and an impressive 34.01% year-to-date return. Currently, the market capitalization of the company is ₹296,522.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,621.4 and a low of ₹767.2.
As of October 30, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering Adani Ports, only 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, while 9 analysts recommend a Buy and 8 analysts advocate for a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation indicates a strong bullish sentiment towards the stock, highlighting confidence in the company's future performance.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7067.02
|6956.32
|+1.59%
|6646.41
|+6.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|506.06
|469.27
|+7.84%
|477.92
|+5.89%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1076.57
|1011.87
|+6.39%
|974.47
|+10.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|3826.49
|3265.87
|+17.17%
|3740.41
|+2.3%
|Operating Income
|3240.53
|3690.45
|-12.19%
|2906
|+11.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2885.17
|3592.65
|-19.69%
|2520.68
|+14.46%
|Net Income
|2445
|3112.83
|-21.45%
|1747.85
|+39.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.52
|12.58
|-8.4%
|10.2
|+12.98%
