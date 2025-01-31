Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Q3 Results 2025:Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 15.08% & the profit increased by 14.12% YoY, with profit standing at ₹2520.26 crore and revenue at ₹7963.55 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.69% and profit increased by 3.08%.
In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have shown a decline of 0.57% quarter-over-quarter while experiencing a year-over-year increase of 5.17%. This reflects the company's commitment to managing costs even as it scales up its operations.
Furthermore, the operating income was reported to be up by 13.21% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 14.62% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹11.78, marking a substantial increase of 15.26% year-over-year.
As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 9 analysts have issued a 'Buy' rating, while 7 analysts have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date leans towards 'Strong Buy', indicating strong investor confidence in the company's performance.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7963.55
|7067.02
|+12.69%
|6920.1
|+15.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|503.17
|506.06
|-0.57%
|478.45
|+5.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1105.76
|1076.57
|+2.71%
|985.32
|+12.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|4295.1
|3826.49
|+12.25%
|3719.47
|+15.48%
|Operating Income
|3668.45
|3240.53
|+13.21%
|3200.63
|+14.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3019.87
|2885.17
|+4.67%
|2741.33
|+10.16%
|Net Income
|2520.26
|2445
|+3.08%
|2208.41
|+14.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.78
|11.52
|+2.26%
|10.22
|+15.26%
