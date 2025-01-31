Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Q3 Results 2025:Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 15.08% & the profit increased by 14.12% YoY, with profit standing at ₹2520.26 crore and revenue at ₹7963.55 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.69% and profit increased by 3.08%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have shown a decline of 0.57% quarter-over-quarter while experiencing a year-over-year increase of 5.17%. This reflects the company's commitment to managing costs even as it scales up its operations.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Q3 Results

Furthermore, the operating income was reported to be up by 13.21% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 14.62% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹11.78, marking a substantial increase of 15.26% year-over-year.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 9 analysts have issued a 'Buy' rating, while 7 analysts have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date leans towards 'Strong Buy', indicating strong investor confidence in the company's performance.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7963.55 7067.02 +12.69% 6920.1 +15.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 503.17 506.06 -0.57% 478.45 +5.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 1105.76 1076.57 +2.71% 985.32 +12.22% Total Operating Expense 4295.1 3826.49 +12.25% 3719.47 +15.48% Operating Income 3668.45 3240.53 +13.21% 3200.63 +14.62% Net Income Before Taxes 3019.87 2885.17 +4.67% 2741.33 +10.16% Net Income 2520.26 2445 +3.08% 2208.41 +14.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.78 11.52 +2.26% 10.22 +15.26%