Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 14.12% YOY

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Q3 Results 2025:Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 15.08% & the profit increased by 14.12% YoY, with profit standing at 2520.26 crore and revenue at 7963.55 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.69% and profit increased by 3.08%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have shown a decline of 0.57% quarter-over-quarter while experiencing a year-over-year increase of 5.17%. This reflects the company's commitment to managing costs even as it scales up its operations.

Furthermore, the operating income was reported to be up by 13.21% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 14.62% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at 11.78, marking a substantial increase of 15.26% year-over-year.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 9 analysts have issued a 'Buy' rating, while 7 analysts have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date leans towards 'Strong Buy', indicating strong investor confidence in the company's performance.

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7963.557067.02+12.69%6920.1+15.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total503.17506.06-0.57%478.45+5.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization1105.761076.57+2.71%985.32+12.22%
Total Operating Expense4295.13826.49+12.25%3719.47+15.48%
Operating Income3668.453240.53+13.21%3200.63+14.62%
Net Income Before Taxes3019.872885.17+4.67%2741.33+10.16%
Net Income2520.262445+3.08%2208.41+14.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.7811.52+2.26%10.22+15.26%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
