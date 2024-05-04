Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 76% YOY

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 76% YOY

Livemint

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 18.97% YoY & profit increased by 76% YoY

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Q4 Results Live

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Q4 Results Live : Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.97% & the profit increased by 76% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.34% and the profit decreased by 7.64%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.35% q-o-q & decreased by 3.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.92% q-o-q & increased by 133.38% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.93 for Q4 which increased by 18.88% Y-o-Y.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has delivered 1.39% return in the last 1 week, 72.9% return in the last 6 months and 30.7% YTD return.

Currently, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has a market cap of 289199.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1424.95 & 659.5 respectively.

As of 04 May, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 04 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6896.56920.1-0.34%5796.85+18.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total438.5478.45-8.35%452.18-3.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization979.09985.32-0.63%844.89+15.88%
Total Operating Expense4205.443719.47+13.07%4643.78-9.44%
Operating Income2691.063200.63-15.92%1153.07+133.38%
Net Income Before Taxes2340.982741.33-14.6%919.47+154.6%
Net Income2039.662208.41-7.64%1158.88+76%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.9310.22+6.93%9.19+18.88%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2039.66Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹6896.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.