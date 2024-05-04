Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 76% YOY

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Q4 Results Live : Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.97% & the profit increased by 76% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.34% and the profit decreased by 7.64%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.35% q-o-q & decreased by 3.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.92% q-o-q & increased by 133.38% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹10.93 for Q4 which increased by 18.88% Y-o-Y.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has delivered 1.39% return in the last 1 week, 72.9% return in the last 6 months and 30.7% YTD return.

Currently, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has a market cap of ₹289199.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1424.95 & ₹659.5 respectively.

As of 04 May, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 04 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6896.5 6920.1 -0.34% 5796.85 +18.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 438.5 478.45 -8.35% 452.18 -3.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 979.09 985.32 -0.63% 844.89 +15.88% Total Operating Expense 4205.44 3719.47 +13.07% 4643.78 -9.44% Operating Income 2691.06 3200.63 -15.92% 1153.07 +133.38% Net Income Before Taxes 2340.98 2741.33 -14.6% 919.47 +154.6% Net Income 2039.66 2208.41 -7.64% 1158.88 +76% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.93 10.22 +6.93% 9.19 +18.88%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2039.66Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹6896.5Cr

