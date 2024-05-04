Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 76% YOY

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Q4 Results Live : Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.97% & the profit increased by 76% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.34% and the profit decreased by 7.64%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.35% q-o-q & decreased by 3.03% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 15.92% q-o-q & increased by 133.38% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.93 for Q4 which increased by 18.88% Y-o-Y.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has delivered 1.39% return in the last 1 week, 72.9% return in the last 6 months and 30.7% YTD return.
Currently, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has a market cap of ₹289199.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1424.95 & ₹659.5 respectively.
As of 04 May, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 04 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6896.5
|6920.1
|-0.34%
|5796.85
|+18.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|438.5
|478.45
|-8.35%
|452.18
|-3.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|979.09
|985.32
|-0.63%
|844.89
|+15.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|4205.44
|3719.47
|+13.07%
|4643.78
|-9.44%
|Operating Income
|2691.06
|3200.63
|-15.92%
|1153.07
|+133.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2340.98
|2741.33
|-14.6%
|919.47
|+154.6%
|Net Income
|2039.66
|2208.41
|-7.64%
|1158.88
|+76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.93
|10.22
|+6.93%
|9.19
|+18.88%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2039.66Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹6896.5Cr
