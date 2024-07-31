Adani Power Q1 Results: Net profit drops 55% to ₹3,913 crore, revenue rises 36% YoY

Adani Power Q1 Results: Adani Power announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Wednesday, July 31, reporting a drop of 55.3 per cent in net profit at ₹3,913 crore, compared to ₹8,759 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The Adani Group's power major's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal rose 35 per cent to ₹14,955.6 crore, compared to ₹11,005.5 crore in the year-ago period.