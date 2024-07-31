Adani Power Q1 Results: Net profit drops 55% to ₹3,913 crore, revenue rises 36% YoY

  • Adani Power Q1 Results: The Adani Group's power major reported a drop of 55 per cent in net profit for the June quarter

Nikita Prasad
Published31 Jul 2024, 04:17 PM IST
Adani Power Q1 Results: Net profit dropped 55 per cent in the June quarter. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Adani Power Q1 Results: Net profit dropped 55 per cent in the June quarter. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)

Adani Power Q1 Results: Adani Power announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Wednesday, July 31, reporting a drop of 55.3 per cent in net profit at 3,913 crore, compared to 8,759 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The Adani Group's power major's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal rose 35 per cent to 14,955.6 crore, compared to 11,005.5 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operational front, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 76 per cent to 6,195 crore, compared to 3,514 crow in the same period last year.

First Published:31 Jul 2024, 04:17 PM IST
