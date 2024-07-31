Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Adani Power Q1 Results: Net profit drops 55% to 3,913 crore, revenue rises 36% YoY

Adani Power Q1 Results: Net profit drops 55% to ₹3,913 crore, revenue rises 36% YoY

Nikita Prasad

  • Adani Power Q1 Results: The Adani Group's power major reported a drop of 55 per cent in net profit for the June quarter

Adani Power Q1 Results: Net profit dropped 55 per cent in the June quarter. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Adani Power Q1 Results: Adani Power announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Wednesday, July 31, reporting a drop of 55.3 per cent in net profit at 3,913 crore, compared to 8,759 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The Adani Group's power major's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal rose 35 per cent to 14,955.6 crore, compared to 11,005.5 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operational front, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 76 per cent to 6,195 crore, compared to 3,514 crow in the same period last year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
