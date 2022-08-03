Adani Power Q1 results: Profit jumps 16x to 4,780 cr, revenue rises 109%

Adani Power Q1 results: Consolidated total revenue for the quarter soared 108.91% YoY to ₹13,723 crore compared with ₹6,568.86 crore in the same quarter last year
Adani Power on Wednesday reported a 1,619% rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹4,780 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022 compared with ₹278 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Total income rose to ₹15,509 crore in the quarter under review from ₹7,213.21 crore in the same period a year ago.
Consolidated EBITDA for Q1FY23 came in at ₹7,506 crore vs ₹2,292 crore in the year-ago period, a rise of 227%, which includes prior period revenue recognition of ₹4,212 crore vs ₹657 crore during the respective periods, the company said in a BSE filing.
A nation-wide heatwave and broadening of the recovery in economic activity continued to drive electricity demand growth in the first quarter of FY23, the firm said.
“Aggregate energy demand for Q1 FY23 was 404.8 Billion Units (BU), registering a growth of 18.6% over the energy demand for Q1 FY22. This led to peak power demand scaling further heights and reaching a record level of 215.9 GW during the quarter," it further said.
On the other hand, this sharp increase in power demand could not be matched by coal availability due to domestic shortages and high prices of imported coal, leading to peak power deficit of 4% and energy deficit of 1%.
Anil Sardana, Managing Director, Adani Power Limited, said, “As the world goes through a period of increased uncertainty and hyperinflation in commodity prices caused by geopolitical conflict, India’s energy sector has also faced price-adversity. However, pragmatic policy decisions and abundant natural resources have shielded the economy from its worst impact."