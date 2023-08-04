Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Companies / Company Results/  Adani Power Q1 results: Profit surges 83% on smaller tax bill

Adani Power Q1 results: Profit surges 83% on smaller tax bill

1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 09:27 AM IST Reuters

Adani Power's Q1 profit rises 83.26% due to drop in tax bill and increase in delayed payments. Revenue falls 19.8%.

Adani Power consolidated net profit rose to 87.59 billion rupees ($1.06 billion) in the April-June quarter, from 47.80 billion rupees a year ago

Adani Power, part of the Indian conglomerate Adani Group, reported an 83.26% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by a steep drop in its tax bill and a jump in collection of delayed payments.

Adani Power, part of the Indian conglomerate Adani Group, reported an 83.26% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by a steep drop in its tax bill and a jump in collection of delayed payments.

The company's consolidated net profit rose to 87.59 billion rupees ($1.06 billion) in the April-June quarter, from 47.80 billion rupees a year ago.

The company's consolidated net profit rose to 87.59 billion rupees ($1.06 billion) in the April-June quarter, from 47.80 billion rupees a year ago.

That was mostly due to a near 96% drop in its tax bill and a near four-fold jump in delayed payments, including interest, from power distribution companies.

That was mostly due to a near 96% drop in its tax bill and a near four-fold jump in delayed payments, including interest, from power distribution companies.

Still, Adani Power's revenue from operations fell 19.8% to 110.06 billion rupees. Last month, its peer Power Grid Corp of India also posted a drop in profit on weaker demand in its core transmission business.

Still, Adani Power's revenue from operations fell 19.8% to 110.06 billion rupees. Last month, its peer Power Grid Corp of India also posted a drop in profit on weaker demand in its core transmission business.

However, also boosting Adani Power's results was its fuel costs, which is about three-fourths of total expenses, dropping 5.3%. Import prices of coal have plummeted by over 60% over the past year.

However, also boosting Adani Power's results was its fuel costs, which is about three-fourths of total expenses, dropping 5.3%. Import prices of coal have plummeted by over 60% over the past year.

The weak coal business however weighed on the Adani Group's flagship company Adani Enterprises. However, a strong performance at the company's new energy division helped it clock a 44% rise in quarterly profit.

The weak coal business however weighed on the Adani Group's flagship company Adani Enterprises. However, a strong performance at the company's new energy division helped it clock a 44% rise in quarterly profit.

Adani Power's shares rose as much as 4.8% after the results were announced. They have risen 30.4% in the April-June quarter. ($1 = 82.7340 Indian rupees)

Adani Power's shares rose as much as 4.8% after the results were announced. They have risen 30.4% in the April-June quarter. ($1 = 82.7340 Indian rupees)

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:27 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.