Adani Power Q2 profit jumps 201.6% to 696 crore.

“Conventional power continues to act as the bedrock of India’s stable grids, thereby enabling investments in renewable energy for achieving the nation’s ambitious targets for carbon intensity reduction. Even as the world grapples with the fallout of geopolitical instability in the energy sector, India’s natural resources such as solar energy, wind, and coal have helped protect its economy despite reliance on imports of fossil fuels," Anil Sardana, managing director, Adani Power Limited said.