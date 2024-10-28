Adani Power Q2 Results: Net profit falls 49% to ₹3,332 crore, revenue up 2.6%

Adani Power Q2 Results: Adani Power Limited announced their July to September quarter results on Monday, October 28. The company announced a 49 per cent fall in net profit for the second quarter to ₹3,332 crore in the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹6,594.17 crore in the same quarter the previous year in the consolidated financial statements, according to the company's BSE filing.

Adani Power Ltd shares closed 1.12 per cent higher at ₹599 after Monday's trading session, compared to ₹592.35 at the previous market close. The company released its results at the end of Monday's market operating hours.

The company's revenue from core operations increased 2.6 per cent to ₹13,338.88 crore in the second quarter, compared to ₹12,990.58 crore in the same period a year ago.

Adani Power's other income plummeted 62.78 per cent to ₹723.96 crore in the July to September quarter of the current financial year, compared to ₹1,945.10 crore in the same period the previous year.

Total expenses for the company rose 2.23 per cent to ₹9,928 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹9,712.11 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Under the expenses segment, the company's cost of fuel has increased nearly 4 per cent to ₹7,032.22 crore in the second quarter, compared to ₹6,761.94 in the same period the previous financial year.

Adani Power's revenue generated from power generation and related activities rose 2.84 per cent to ₹13,338.88 crore in the July to September quarter, compared to ₹12,970.17 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the energy company's financial statements.

Corporate Action The company also announced that it has converted a special purpose vehicle (SPV) company named Moxie Power Generation Ltd to a subsidiary, according to Adani Power's books, said the company in a statement.