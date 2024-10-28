Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Adani Power Q2 Results: Net profit falls 49% to 3,332 crore, revenue up 2.6%

Adani Power Q2 Results: Net profit falls 49% to ₹3,332 crore, revenue up 2.6%

Anubhav Mukherjee

Adani Power's net profits fell 49 per cent to 3,332 crore as income from non-core operations fell and expenses rose year-on-year. The company's revenue from operations increased 2.6 per cent in the second quarter. 

Adani Power Ltd announced its second-quarter results on Monday, October 28.

Adani Power Q2 Results: Adani Power Limited announced their July to September quarter results on Monday, October 28. The company announced a 49 per cent fall in net profit for the second quarter to 3,332 crore in the financial year 2024-25, compared to 6,594.17 crore in the same quarter the previous year in the consolidated financial statements, according to the company's BSE filing.

Adani Power Ltd shares closed 1.12 per cent higher at 599 after Monday's trading session, compared to 592.35 at the previous market close. The company released its results at the end of Monday's market operating hours.

The company's revenue from core operations increased 2.6 per cent to 13,338.88 crore in the second quarter, compared to 12,990.58 crore in the same period a year ago.

Adani Power's other income plummeted 62.78 per cent to 723.96 crore in the July to September quarter of the current financial year, compared to 1,945.10 crore in the same period the previous year.

Total expenses for the company rose 2.23 per cent to 9,928 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 9,712.11 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Under the expenses segment, the company's cost of fuel has increased nearly 4 per cent to 7,032.22 crore in the second quarter, compared to 6,761.94 in the same period the previous financial year.

Adani Power's revenue generated from power generation and related activities rose 2.84 per cent to 13,338.88 crore in the July to September quarter, compared to 12,970.17 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the energy company's financial statements.

Corporate Action

The company also announced that it has converted a special purpose vehicle (SPV) company named Moxie Power Generation Ltd to a subsidiary, according to Adani Power's books, said the company in a statement.

The company incorporated the SPV company on January 30, 2024, as a part of a consortium arrangement, said the company in a BSE filing on Monday.

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
