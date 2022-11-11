Adani Power Q2 results: Profit jumps 201.6% to 696 cr, income rises 51.5%

Anil Sardana, Managing Director, Adani Power Limited, said, "Conventional power continues to act as the bedrock of India’s stable grids, thereby enabling investments in renewable energy for achieving the nation’s ambitious targets for carbon intensity reduction. Even as the world grapples with the fallout of geopolitical instability in the energy sector, India’s natural resources such as solar energy, wind, and coal have helped protect its economy despite reliance on imports of fossil fuels. Adani Power, is positioned ideally to support India’s growing energy needs and provide stable, reliable and affordable power supply, while ensuring the betterment of communities around it. We will continue to seize value accretive opportunities and pursue our long-term growth strategies to leverage our complementarity with the Adani Group’s energy portfolio and partnerships in natural gas and solar energy."