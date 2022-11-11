Adani Power Q2 results: Profit jumps 201.6% to 696 cr, income rises 51.5%

Adani Power Ltd, a part of the diversified Adani Group, on Friday reported a 201.6% rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹695.53 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, 2022 compared with ₹230.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Consolidated total income for Q2 FY 2022-23 came in at ₹8,445.99 crore, was higher by 51.5%, as compared to ₹5,571.76 crore in Q2FY22, due to improved tariff realization and higher one-time income of ₹771 crore, the company said.
Consolidated EBITDA for Q2FY23 was higher by 51% at ₹2,350 crore vs ₹1,551 crore for Q2FY22 due to higher one-time revenue.
Anil Sardana, Managing Director, Adani Power Limited, said, "Conventional power continues to act as the bedrock of India’s stable grids, thereby enabling investments in renewable energy for achieving the nation’s ambitious targets for carbon intensity reduction. Even as the world grapples with the fallout of geopolitical instability in the energy sector, India’s natural resources such as solar energy, wind, and coal have helped protect its economy despite reliance on imports of fossil fuels. Adani Power, is positioned ideally to support India’s growing energy needs and provide stable, reliable and affordable power supply, while ensuring the betterment of communities around it. We will continue to seize value accretive opportunities and pursue our long-term growth strategies to leverage our complementarity with the Adani Group’s energy portfolio and partnerships in natural gas and solar energy."
Adani Power share price was trading 2.75% lower at ₹361.20 apiece on the NSE as it reported its quarterly result, which was announced minutes before the market closing.
