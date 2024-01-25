Adani Power Q3 results: Net profit jumps multi-fold at 2,737.96 crore

Adani Power Ltd on Thursday declared the financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company reported a multi-fold rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹2,737.96 crore for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024, as compared to ₹8.77 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal year.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹12,991.44 crore in Q3 of FY24, up from ₹7,764.41 crore a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Total income rose at ₹13,355 crore in the December quarter from ₹8,290 crore in the same period a year ago.

“Adani Power continues to demonstrate its leadership across domains by achieving ever higher standards of excellence, as evidenced by the financial results for the third quarter of FY 2023-24," Adani Power CEO SB Khyalia said in a statement.

Shares of Adani Power climbed 4.63% to close at ₹544.00 on the NSE on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

