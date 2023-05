Adani Power, an Indian power and energy company, which is a part of Adani Group, on Friday said its consolidated net profit crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2023 (Q4FY23) stood at ₹5,242.48 crore against ₹4,645.47 crores in Q4FY22.

The firm also registered a higher profit of 118.4 percent at ₹10,727 Crore in FY 2023, compared to ₹4,911.58 crore in FY 2022, it said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated total revenue of the firm grew by 35.8% at ₹43,041 crore in FY23 vs ₹31,686 crore in FY22. The firm cited improved tariff realisation, high import coal price, and higher one-time revenue recognition on account of regulatory claim for this growth.

Among other details, Adani Power mentioned that its consolidated EBITDA for FY23 was higher at ₹14,312 crore agaist ₹13,789 crore in FY22. The firm said higher tariff realisation and one-time revenue recognition, offset mainly by higher fuel as reason for this change.

