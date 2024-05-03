Adani Power Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 47.79% YOY

Adani Power Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 30.48% YoY & profit decreased by 47.79% YoY

Adani Power Q4 Results Live : Adani Power declared their Q4 results on 01 May, 2024. The topline increased by 30.48% & the profit decreased by 47.79% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.87% and the profit decreased by 0.03%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25.4% q-o-q & increased by 27% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 5.95% q-o-q & increased by 253.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.63 for Q4 which decreased by 51.22% Y-o-Y.

Adani Power has delivered 1.66% return in the last 1 week, 68.7% return in the last 6 months and 16.62% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Adani Power has a market cap of ₹236218.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹646.9 & ₹214 respectively.

Adani Power Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13363.69 12991.44 +2.87% 10242.06 +30.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 189.41 151.04 +25.4% 149.14 +27% Depreciation/ Amortization 990.03 1002.23 -1.22% 816.95 +21.19% Total Operating Expense 9503.98 9348.33 +1.67% 9151.6 +3.85% Operating Income 3859.71 3643.11 +5.95% 1090.46 +253.95% Net Income Before Taxes 3557.94 3210.38 +10.83% 897.72 +296.33% Net Income 2737.24 2737.96 -0.03% 5242.48 -47.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.63 6.61 +0.3% 13.59 -51.22%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2737.24Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹13363.69Cr

