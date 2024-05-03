Hello User
Adani Power Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 47.79% YOY

Adani Power Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 47.79% YOY

Livemint

Adani Power Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 30.48% YoY & profit decreased by 47.79% YoY

Adani Power Q4 Results Live

Adani Power Q4 Results Live : Adani Power declared their Q4 results on 01 May, 2024. The topline increased by 30.48% & the profit decreased by 47.79% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.87% and the profit decreased by 0.03%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25.4% q-o-q & increased by 27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.95% q-o-q & increased by 253.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.63 for Q4 which decreased by 51.22% Y-o-Y.

Adani Power has delivered 1.66% return in the last 1 week, 68.7% return in the last 6 months and 16.62% YTD return.

Currently, Adani Power has a market cap of 236218.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of 646.9 & 214 respectively.

Adani Power Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13363.6912991.44+2.87%10242.06+30.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total189.41151.04+25.4%149.14+27%
Depreciation/ Amortization990.031002.23-1.22%816.95+21.19%
Total Operating Expense9503.989348.33+1.67%9151.6+3.85%
Operating Income3859.713643.11+5.95%1090.46+253.95%
Net Income Before Taxes3557.943210.38+10.83%897.72+296.33%
Net Income2737.242737.96-0.03%5242.48-47.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.636.61+0.3%13.59-51.22%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2737.24Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹13363.69Cr

