Adani Power Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 47.79% YOY

Adani Power Q4 Results Live : Adani Power declared their Q4 results on 01 May, 2024. The topline increased by 30.48% & the profit decreased by 47.79% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.87% and the profit decreased by 0.03%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25.4% q-o-q & increased by 27% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 5.95% q-o-q & increased by 253.95% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.63 for Q4 which decreased by 51.22% Y-o-Y.
Adani Power has delivered 1.66% return in the last 1 week, 68.7% return in the last 6 months and 16.62% YTD return.
Currently, Adani Power has a market cap of ₹236218.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹646.9 & ₹214 respectively.
Adani Power Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13363.69
|12991.44
|+2.87%
|10242.06
|+30.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|189.41
|151.04
|+25.4%
|149.14
|+27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|990.03
|1002.23
|-1.22%
|816.95
|+21.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|9503.98
|9348.33
|+1.67%
|9151.6
|+3.85%
|Operating Income
|3859.71
|3643.11
|+5.95%
|1090.46
|+253.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3557.94
|3210.38
|+10.83%
|897.72
|+296.33%
|Net Income
|2737.24
|2737.96
|-0.03%
|5242.48
|-47.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.63
|6.61
|+0.3%
|13.59
|-51.22%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2737.24Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹13363.69Cr
