Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Power, on May 1, reported its financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024. The company a 48 per cent decrease in its consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹2,737 crore against ₹5,243 crore reported during the corresponding period of the previous year by the power company.

(More details awaited)

ADANI POWER More Information

