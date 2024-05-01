Adani Power Q4 results: Net profit down 48% YoY to ₹2,737 crore, revenue up 30%

The company a 48 per cent decrease in its consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹ 2,737 crore against ₹ 5,243 crore reported during the corresponding period of the previous year by the power company.

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Power, on May 1, reported its financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024. The company a 48 per cent decrease in its consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹2,737 crore against ₹5,243 crore reported during the corresponding period of the previous year by the power company.

For the quarter, the company reported a substantial surge in the revenue of the company, experiencing a remarkable 29 per cent year-on-year growth, reaching ₹13,787 crore. EBITDA for the same period more than doubled year-on-year, reaching ₹5,273 Crore, showcasing an impressive performance in operational earnings.

Gautam Adani-led company also announced appointment of Sangeeta Singh as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) for an initial tenure of 3 years. Singh has served in diverse roles, including as a Member of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and as Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, among other positions.

Consolidated power sale volume at 79.3 BU in FY24, up by 48 per cent from 53.4 BU in FY23 due to improved power demand, lower import coal prices, and larger installed capacity.

“As India transitions to a more sustainable energy future, the Adani Portfolio of companies will continue to provide innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions to support the nation’s economic growth and help realise the aspirations of its billion plus citizens. Adani Power is a key component of our long-term strategy, supplying reliable base load power across a vast part of the country, executing benchmark-setting projects, creating assets of national importance, and acting as the balancing supply to enable greater integration of renewables in the grid. We are committed to continuous innovation across businesses and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders," said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating performance The operating performance for Q4 FY 2023-24 includes the 1600 MW Godda Ultrasupercritical Thermal Power Plant of APL’s subsidiary Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited (APJL), which was commissioned in Q1 FY 2023-24.

Higher one-time income recognition of ₹9,322 crore for FY24 vs ₹5,772 crore for FY23, driven by higher collection of late payment surcharges.

“Adani Power has posted yet another outstanding quarter demonstrating its core strengths, capping a year of exceptional operational and financial performance in a fitting testimony to its sound strategy and operational excellence. On our journey to achieve the Company’s vision, we are focusing on tech-enabled reliability enhancement, reduction in cost of generation, and improvement in plant efficiency. Adani Power is committed to empowering lives and contributing to India’s energy security by anticipating the need for sustainable, affordable, and reliable power supply and serving it by building capacities in a timely and costeffective manner," said S B Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power Limited.

