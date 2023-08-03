comScore
Adani Q1 Results Live: Adani Enterprises, Adani Power to post earnings today; here's what to expect
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Q1 Results Live: Adani Enterprises, Adani Power to post earnings today; here's what to expect

1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 06:14 AM IST Livemint

Adani Q1 Results Live: Shares of Adani Enterprises and Adani Power will remain in focus during today's session as the entities will release their April-June quarter results. 

Signage atop the Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad. Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)Premium
Signage atop the Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad. Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

Adani Q1 Results Live: Adani Enterprises - the flagship company of the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate ‘Adani Group’, as well as its power major Adani Power will declare their April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 3. The entities of the ports-to-power conglomerate have so far declared mixed results in the quarter-under-review. Shares of Adani Enterprises and Adani Power will remain in focus during today's session.

The market capitalization (m-cap) of the Adani Group soared 7.04%, or by 71,032 crore, in July driven by the performances from its entities, each contributing significantly to the overall increase in the market value. The m-cap of the leading conglomerate rose from 10,09,075 crore on June 30 to 10,80,107 crore on July 31, according to a statement shared by the company on August 1.

Stay tuned to Live Mint's blog on the latest updates of Adani Group's Q1 Results Today!

03 Aug 2023, 06:14:47 AM IST

Adani Q1 Results Live: Adani Enterprises, Adani Power to post earnings

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani Group and its power major Adani Power will release their earnings for the first quarter of FY24 today.

