Adani Q1 Results Live: Adani Enterprises - the flagship company of the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate ‘Adani Group’, as well as its power major Adani Power will declare their April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 3. The entities of the ports-to-power conglomerate have so far declared mixed results in the quarter-under-review. Shares of Adani Enterprises and Adani Power will remain in focus during today's session.

The market capitalization (m-cap) of the Adani Group soared 7.04%, or by ₹71,032 crore, in July driven by the performances from its entities, each contributing significantly to the overall increase in the market value. The m-cap of the leading conglomerate rose from ₹10,09,075 crore on June 30 to ₹10,80,107 crore on July 31, according to a statement shared by the company on August 1.

