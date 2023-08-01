Adani Total Gas Q1 Results: Adani Total Gas announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 1, reporting a rise of 9 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹150 crore, compared to ₹138 crore in the corresponding period last year. The gas distributer's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹1,056.1 crore, registering a marginal rise of 1.3 per cent, compared to ₹1,042.3 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter came in at ₹247.8 crore, reporting a rise of 13.3 per cent, compared to ₹218.6 crore in the year-ago period. The sales volumes during the quater-under review rose 8 per cent at 198 million metric standard cubic meters (MMSCM), compared to 183 MMSCM in the same quarter last year.

“In the beginning of the quarter effective April 2023, CGD industry saw key support from government notifying the stability of APM prices with floor and cap which helped ATGL to reduce the prices of PNG and CNG making it more affordable for end consumers to opt for cleaner fuel as their preferred choice. Despite challenges emerging from softening of alternate fuels, team ATGL achieved excellent physical and financial results with significant increase in infrastructure reach, augmentation of volume and highest ever EBIDTA.

With the continued constructive policy support to CGD industry coming from Government, we are confident the further growth in infra numbers and volume shall gain momentum in spreading CGD network across all our 33 Geographical Areas," said Suresh P Manglani, ED & CEO of Adani Total Gas.

Gas. “With the consumer centricity approach, we have expanded our horizons by increasing our reach/footprint in core CGD business and beyond natural gas through setting up EV charging stations, converting waste to CBG and exploring to set up LNG stations for long haul heavy vehicles, offering a wider range of sustainable energy solutions to all our consumers."

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

ADANI TOTAL GAS More Information

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author