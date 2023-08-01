Adani Total Gas Q1 Results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹150 crore, revenue up 2% YoY; key highlights here1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 03:47 PM IST
Adani Total Gas Q1 Results: The gas distributer's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹1,056.1 crore, registering a marginal rise of 1.3 per cent, compared to ₹1,042.3 crore in the year-ago period.
Adani Total Gas Q1 Results: Adani Total Gas announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 1, reporting a rise of 9 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹150 crore, compared to ₹138 crore in the corresponding period last year. The gas distributer's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹1,056.1 crore, registering a marginal rise of 1.3 per cent, compared to ₹1,042.3 crore in the year-ago period.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×