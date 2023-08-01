“In the beginning of the quarter effective April 2023, CGD industry saw key support from government notifying the stability of APM prices with floor and cap which helped ATGL to reduce the prices of PNG and CNG making it more affordable for end consumers to opt for cleaner fuel as their preferred choice. Despite challenges emerging from softening of alternate fuels, team ATGL achieved excellent physical and financial results with significant increase in infrastructure reach, augmentation of volume and highest ever EBIDTA.

